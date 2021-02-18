AGF Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 575,293 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of Sun Life Financial worth $75,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,261,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,764,000 after buying an additional 80,362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,806,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,695,000 after purchasing an additional 802,757 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,087,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,277,000 after purchasing an additional 453,110 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 390,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,394,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,443,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,066. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $68.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers life, health, dental, critical illness, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; and real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

