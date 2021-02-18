AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 135,423 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,423 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Canadian National Railway worth $124,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,001,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.97. 11,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,834. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $116.16.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

