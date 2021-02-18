AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 171,190 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,313,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,190 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fastenal worth $64,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.73. 7,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,869. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

