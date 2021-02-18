AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 347,448 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,448 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Hilton Worldwide worth $82,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.45. 16,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,176. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.90.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

