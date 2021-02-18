AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 471,407 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 142.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Thomson Reuters worth $65,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRI stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.98. The stock had a trading volume of 884 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,316. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

