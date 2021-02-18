AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 91,642 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,642 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.2% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.31% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $141,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mirova bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $360.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,424. The company has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.23. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $173.26 and a 12 month high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

