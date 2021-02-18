AGF Investments Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 726,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,616,000. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.43% of Catalent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2,508.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of CTLT traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,302. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $98.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

