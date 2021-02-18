AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 147,377 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.32% of The Williams Companies worth $78,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 54.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 71.8% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,001,822. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

