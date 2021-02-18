AGF Investments Inc. Sells 121,137 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

AGF Investments Inc. cut its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 121,137 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.18% of TC Energy worth $70,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in TC Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,913 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.44.

Shares of TRP traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.00. 20,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,649. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

