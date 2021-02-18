AGF Investments Inc. Sells 178,517 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,841,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,517 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $81,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 197,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,177,715. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

