AGF Investments Inc. Sells 328,007 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 328,007 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Bank of Montreal worth $56,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

BMO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

