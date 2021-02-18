AGF Investments Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Equinix worth $49,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,151,000 after purchasing an additional 187,174 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,886 shares of company stock worth $12,039,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $689.78. 6,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $61.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $717.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

