AGF Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

AGF Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,065 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,084,000 after purchasing an additional 360,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in MongoDB by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.01, for a total value of $157,643.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 41,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,607,813.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.08, for a total transaction of $149,764.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,958.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $12.26 on Thursday, reaching $398.54. 5,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,758. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $378.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

