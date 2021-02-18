AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.28

AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:MOM)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and traded as high as $25.34. AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Momentum Fund shares last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 5,549 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82.

