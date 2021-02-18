Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Agios Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.41) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AGIO stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $58.93.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

