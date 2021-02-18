Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,714 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 346.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Apple by 267.4% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 230,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,700,000 after acquiring an additional 167,808 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Apple by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 70,326 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 300.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 81,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.07. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.