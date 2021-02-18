Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.26 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $70.97 million and $8.26 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,974.20 or 0.99885273 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.90 or 0.00566737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.89 or 0.00885752 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.13 or 0.00265467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00155618 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002434 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003246 BTC.

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

