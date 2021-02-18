Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $293.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $260.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.75 and its 200 day moving average is $282.82. The company has a market capitalization of $57.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.