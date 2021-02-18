Airbloc (ABL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55,616.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $55,616.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for about $0.0136 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00062544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.14 or 0.00907662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00029625 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00045246 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.86 or 0.05120128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00016524 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Airbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Airbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.