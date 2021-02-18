Airbloc Market Cap Reaches $3.85 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Airbloc has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $64,579.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Airbloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00062534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.00845004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00035850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00044320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.48 or 0.05022379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc (CRYPTO:ABL) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

