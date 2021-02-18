Airbnb (ABNB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of ($9.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $201.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.78. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

