Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.03-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.5-17.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 4,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,333. Airgain has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.26 million, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.31.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airgain from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Airgain from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.20.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

