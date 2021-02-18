Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 3.2%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF)’s share price was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.20 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.40 ($1.01). Approximately 774,761 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,526,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 72 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.16, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. The company provides prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services; and mobile money services, such as payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

