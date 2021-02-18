Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

AIXA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.25 ($15.59).

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €16.48 ($19.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Aixtron has a 12 month low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 12 month high of €18.25 ($21.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 84.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

