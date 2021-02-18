Ajo LP Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ajo LP lowered its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

