Ajo LP Has $2.18 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Ajo LP cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 439,441 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of PPL by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 173,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 22.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial cut PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

PPL stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $35.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

