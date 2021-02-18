Ajo LP Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ajo LP cut its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,558 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 243,089 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $86.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $113.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.