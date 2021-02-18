Ajo LP Lowers Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Ajo LP decreased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,286 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned about 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.5% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $343,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,219.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $286,038.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,393 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,053 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

