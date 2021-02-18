Ajo LP Sells 1,293,887 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ajo LP lessened its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293,887 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 725.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 73,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 743,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

FLO stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

