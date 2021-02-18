Ajo LP Sells 133,798 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 133,798 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.1% of Ajo LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ajo LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 557 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,878.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,685.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.