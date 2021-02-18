Ajo LP Sells 1,521,614 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ajo LP trimmed its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,521,614 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned 0.10% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 241.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,274,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,208 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.1% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 566,342 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 77.1% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,297,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565,157 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $10,550,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 74.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 433,514 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE OFC opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

OFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 2,227 shares of company stock worth $56,860 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.