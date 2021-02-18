Ajo LP Sells 2,294,483 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ajo LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,294,483 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 148.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 158,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 361.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.