Ajo LP Takes $2.38 Million Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Ajo LP bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 331,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,000. Ajo LP owned 0.30% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNOW opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

