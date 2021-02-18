Ajo LP Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Ajo LP cut its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614,111 shares during the quarter. Ajo LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

