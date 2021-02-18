Ajo LP Trims Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ajo LP decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,033,356 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in The Allstate by 13.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

