Akash Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.68 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Akash Network has a market cap of $121.72 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00006481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.66 or 0.00414531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00083173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.84 or 0.00076061 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00081775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.67 or 0.00416510 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027754 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 121,951,076 coins and its circulating supply is 36,783,203 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

Buying and Selling Akash Network

