Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AKBA stock opened at $4.61 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $665.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

