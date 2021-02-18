Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.14. Approximately 2,245,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 4,963,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $154.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Akerna by 2,501.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth about $171,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Akerna by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 372,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

