Alan Marten Sells 3,242 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Marten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00.

Shares of SGH stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $48.08. The stock had a trading volume of 201,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SMART Global by 284.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in SMART Global in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

