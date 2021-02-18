Alarm.com (ALRM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Alarm.com to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ALRM opened at $97.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. Alarm.com has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $689,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,061.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,916 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,304. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

