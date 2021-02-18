Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $759.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report sales of $759.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $714.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $787.20 million. Alaska Air Group reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jessie J. Knight, Jr. bought 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $40,484.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,164.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,830 shares of company stock valued at $920,052. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

