Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Down 9.6%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price fell 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $140.73 and last traded at $142.40. 210,052 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,238,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

