Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $17.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 873.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

