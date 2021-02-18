Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.65

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $2.96. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.91, with a volume of 898,349 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Alexco Resource in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexco Resource in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.94.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, one quartz mining license and 50% of three quartz mining leases, and two crown grants 50% of three quartz mining leases covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.
See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.