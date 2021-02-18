Algorand Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $610.11 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and approximately $610.11 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 3,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,744,415,353 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

