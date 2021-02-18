Alias Hits One Day Volume of $5,790.00 (ALIAS)

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Alias has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $5,790.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Alias has traded up 85.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00040777 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00293400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002389 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00012654 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00013608 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Alias Coin Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alias is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.