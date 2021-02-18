Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.0% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA traded down $6.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $264.57. 378,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,170,398. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $715.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

