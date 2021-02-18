Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce sales of $229.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.60 million and the highest is $246.80 million. Alkermes reported sales of $246.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkermes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,576,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,024,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,760,000 after acquiring an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,876,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,338,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,216,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average of $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.