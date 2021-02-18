All Sports Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One All Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $532,764.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

All Sports Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Token Trading

