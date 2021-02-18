Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alleghany worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 619,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 480,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,954,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,463,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Alleghany by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 265,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,166,000 after buying an additional 52,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Alleghany by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 140,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,863,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

NYSE:Y opened at $608.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $573.00.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

